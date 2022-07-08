Aster DM Healthcare Q1 PAT seen up 112.3% YoY to Rs 94.4 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. (wikimedia)

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Healthcare sector. The brokerage house expects Aster DM Healthcare to report net profit at Rs 94.4 crore up 112.3% year-on-year (down 58.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 5.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 8.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 2,506.2 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 24.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 24.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 350 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Healthcare