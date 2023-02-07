English
    Artificial Intelligence to be a game changer in govt audit space: CAG

    The potential benefits of applying AI techniques to the audit processes are substantial/ and have already been identified through several use cases, he said in his closing remarks at the SCO SAI Leaders meeting here.

    PTI
    February 07, 2023 / 07:06 PM IST

    Artificial Intelligence (AI) is going to be a game changer in the public audit space as it will help in quicker and more detailed analysis during both planning and execution stages, Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) G C Murmu said on Tuesday.

    High-level delegations from eight Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member countries participated in the 6th meeting of Supreme Audit Institutions (SAI) to deliberate on issues related to cyber security and artificial intelligence, and the role of auditors of the SCO nations.

    "Our intent is to use AI not as a one-time solution for a specific audit, but to build an evolving AI model that will allow for quicker and more detailed analysis during both the planning and execution stages through risk assessment straddling multiple parameters and a far more comprehensive evaluation than afforded through sampling," he said.