English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Apple stops card payments in India ahead of RBI deadline to delete customer card data

    Customers can now only use NetBanking, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and their Apple ID balance to make payments, Apple said in a mail to customers.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 19, 2022 / 05:26 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    In what could be a major blow to Apple's subscriptions, the company has stopped accepting debit and credit cards for payments on its platforms in India as the June 30 deadline set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for all merchants to stop saving card data of customers draws closer.

    Customers can now only use NetBanking, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and their Apple ID balance to make payments, Apple said in an email to customers which was viewed by Moneycontrol.

    "In light of upcoming Reserve Bank of India regulations, starting June 1, credit and debit cards can no longer be used for purchases or subscriptions on the App Store or other Apple services. Apple will no longer store card information on file — protecting your payment method is our top priority," the mail read.

    The mail further added that customers' subscriptions will continue only of they have sufficient balance in their Apple wallets.

    "Your subscriptions will continue as long as you have a sufficient balance. If you are an Apple Music, TV+, iCloud+ or third-party subscriber and we cannot renew your subscription, your subscription will automatically expire," it said.

    Close

    Related stories

    In a bid to increase customer safety and prevent fraud, RBI guidelines for payment aggregators (PA) and payment gateways (PG) state that PAs and merchants shall not store card credentials of customers in their database starting January 1, 2022. This deadline was later extended to June 30.

    In the absence of an option to store card details, card networks such as Visa, Mastercard and RuPay along with banks, PAs and PGs are working on implementing Card on File Tokenisation (CoFT). CoFT replaces card details with a ‘token’, which will be unique for every debit or credit card and merchant platform where the card is used.

    However, the move by Apple suggests that there could be major disruptions starting July 1 and that it does not expect implementation to be easy.

    This is the second disruption in months after RBI's new norms for recurring payments caused widespread issues for customers. While many international platforms including Microsoft chose to continue customers' subscriptions by offering them free services for a few months, Apple had seen issues making that shift as well.

    Back then too, Apple had asked customers to use their Apple ID balance to ensure their subscriptions continue.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Apple #RBI #recurring payments #Tokenisation
    first published: May 19, 2022 05:26 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.