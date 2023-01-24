English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Apple looks to scale up manufacturing in India: Piyush Goyal

    He said that India offers a rule of law, and transparent government policies, no opaque models and no hidden subsidies, which help it become a preferred destination for foreign investors.

    PTI
    January 24, 2023 / 12:09 AM IST
    Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

    Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

    iPhone-maker Apple is looking to scale up its manufacturing in India as the business environment is helping global firms make the country their base, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

    He said that India offers a rule of law, and transparent government policies, no opaque models and no hidden subsidies, which help it become a preferred destination for foreign investors.

    Talking about success stories of certain foreign companies, he said Apple already have about 5-7 per cent of their manufacturing in India. "If I am not mistaken, they are targeting to go up to 25 per cent of their manufacturing.

    They launched their most recent models from India, manufactured in India." The minister was speaking at the inaugural session of the B20 India Inception Meeting here, which was organised by industry chamber CII.