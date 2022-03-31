English
    Antitrust raids: Apollo Tyres says in compliance with competition laws

    The offices of Apollo Tyres, Ceat and Continental AG were raided by CCI on March 30 for alleged unfair trade practices and rigging of bids

    Moneycontrol News
    March 31, 2022 / 11:36 AM IST
    Representative Image

    A day after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) official raided its premises, Apollo Tyres said on March 31 it acted and would continue do so in compliance with competition laws.

    The offices of Apollo Tyres, Ceat and Germany's Continental AG were raided by CCI on March 30 for alleged unfair trade practices and rigging of bids while supplying tyres for public transport vehicles in Haryana.

    “We are fully cooperating with the anti-trust regulator’s investigation and have provided all the details required. We are of the firm view that we have acted and will continue to act in compliance with the competition laws," the statement from the company said.

    The statement said the company followed the highest level of governance practices and operated within the letter and by spirit of the law.

    "We would like to reiterate that the company follows the highest level of governance practices and operates within the letter and by spirit of the law,” the statement said.
    Tags: #antitrust investigation #Apollo Tyres #bids #CCI #Competition Commission of India #rigging #unfair trade
