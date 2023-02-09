English
    Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to inaugurate Digital Payments Utsav today

    A comprehensive campaign, Digital Payments Utsav, has been planned between 9th February and 9th October this year, in celebration of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and G20 Presidency. The campaign aims to promote Digital Payments across the country.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 09, 2023 / 07:25 AM IST

    Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Electronics and Information Technology and Communications, is scheduled to launch a comprehensive campaign plan, ‘Digital Payments Utsav,’ on February 9, 2023, in New Delhi, as per a report.

    In particular, the G-20 Digital Economy Working Group events are to be held at Lucknow, Hyderabad, Pune and Bengaluru.