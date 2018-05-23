Jyoti Overseas' board meeting on May 30, 2018

Jyoti Overseas Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2018, inter alia, to transact the following business :1.To take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2018 along with the Auditors Report as per SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.2. To take on record the Statement of Investors complaints for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.3. To take on record MBP-1 and DIR 8 from Director.Source : BSE