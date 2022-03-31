Clear picks former Google India, Flipkart executive Saran Chatterjee as Chief Product Officer

Saran Chatterjee

Fintech SaaS (Software as a Service)​ firm Clear, formerly known as ClearTax, said on March 31 that it has appointed Saran Chatterjee as its Chief Product Officer as it doubles down on expanding its supply chain financing and crypto tax management products.

Chatterjee has over two decades of experience in product management, product marketing, product innovation, business management, and operations in India and Silicon Valley. Before Clear, he served as the Director of Product Management at Google, heading the consumer payments and financial services for GooglePay India. He has also worked at Flipkart, Yahoo, and Fujitsu, and co-founded home construction and services startup HouseJoy.

At Clear, Chatterjee will spearhead product management, design, and product marketing, the company said in a statement.

“Saran brings with him deep experience of building products for the global market. His experience will help us in our mission to expand internationally, building fintech, payments and SaaS products that simplify compliance for businesses,” Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO of Clear, said.

Clear’s products include Clear GST, Clear e-Invoicing, Black app and MaxITC. Clear has recently expanded to Saudi Arabia with its e-invoicing product. It also introduced new software for B2B payments and credit like Clear Invoice Discounting. Gupta added that the company will continue to grow at a global scale.

“Clear has established itself as a product leader in the taxation and compliance space in India. I am quite excited to join the stellar team of Clear to now build category-defining products across payment, credit, and other areas that simplify the financial lives of businesses and individuals,” Chatterjee said.

The company forayed into credit for Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) and business-to-business (B2B) payments with the acquisition of Gurugram-based supply chain financing tech platform Xpedize on March 16. Xpedize was rebranded as Clear Invoice Discounting to provide working capital and liquidity to suppliers.

In January, the company bagged investments from Aparna Chennapragada, Chief Product Officer at the US-based financial services company Robinhood, Surojit Chatterjee, Chief Product Officer of US cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase and Balaji Srinivasan, ex-Chief Technology Officer of Coinbase before it announced solutions for customers to manage their cryptocurrency portfolio and taxes.