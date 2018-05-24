App
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 24, 2018 10:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Birla Capital And Finance's board meeting on May 30, 2018

Birla Capital & Financial Services has informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

 
 
Birla Capital & Financial Services Ltd. has informed BSE Ltd. that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 30th May, 2018 at 17/23, Birla Mansion No.2, 1st Floor, Central Wing, D.D. Sathe Marg, Prathana Samaj, Mumbai - 400 004 to consider & approve, inter alia the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September, 2017 and 31st December, 2017.
Also, Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2018.

