    AirAsia India launches 'Splash Sale' with fares starting at Rs 1,497

    The offer is applicable on bookings made till July 10 for travel between July 26, 2022 and March 31, 2023

    Moneycontrol News
    July 07, 2022 / 01:54 PM IST
    (Representative Image)

    AirAsia India on July 7 a “Splash Sale” with fares starting from Rs 1,497 on routes like Delhi-Jaipur, in addition to discounted fares across its network.

    The offer is available on bookings made till July 10 for travel between July 26, 2022 and March 31, 2023. In case the seats allocated for the limited inventory offer are sold out, regular fares will be featured for available bookings, the airline said.

    AirAsia India has extended the sale for bookings made on its official website and mobile app along with other major booking channels.

    Headquartered in Bengaluru, AirAsia (India) is a subsidiary of Tata Sons. The airline commenced its operations on June 12, 2014 and flies to more than 50 direct and 100 connecting routes across the country.
