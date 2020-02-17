AGR dues | Mismatch in calculation may result in protracted dispute: Report

Following a reassessment, telecom companies have pegged their adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues at about half the amount estimated by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), according to a report in The Economic Times.

This may result in a protracted dispute between the government and telcos, further exacerbating the state of affairs.

While the DoT has put Bharti Airtel's dues at Rs 35,500 crore and that of Vodafone Idea at Rs 53,000 crore, initial estimates by the respective companies differ. Airtel has reassessed its dues at around Rs 15,000 crore to Rs 18,000 crore, while Vodafone's calculations have put the same between Rs 18,000 crore to Rs 23,000 crore, the report said.

A source quoted in the report aid that the difference in estimates by the companies and the DoT arises out of certain errors like duplication of items.

An internal assessment by Tata Teleservices also pegged their AGR dues at an amount much lower than the Rs 14,000 crore estimate of the DoT, another source told the publication.

Vodafone Idea had in another statement warned that in the absence of any form of judicial relief, the company's viability would be affected.

Last week, the Supreme Court slammed telecom companies for the non-payment of AGR dues, summoning their top brass and warning of contempt proceedings if the telcos fail to repay their dues by the next court hearing which has been set for March 17.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea has reportedly written to the DoT and the I-T department, seeking an adjustment of the tax refund owed to it, against its AGR dues.