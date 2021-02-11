Agnikul Cosmos fires single-piece, 3D printed rocket engine

(Image: Twitter/ @AgnikulCosmos)

IIT Madras-incubated space technology startup Agnikul Cosmos said it has successfully test-fired a 3D printed, single-piece semi-cryogenic rocket engine.



Humbled to announce firing of fully #MadeinIndia Agnilet - a 100% 3d printed, 1 piece semicryo rocket engine. Compared to older firings this is new:has 0 assembly involved->the entire engine is 1 part. Grateful to @isro for continued support. @narendramodi https://t.co/V7EiiNl5Cn

— AgniKul Cosmos (@AgnikulCosmos) February 9, 2021

Unlike other rocket engines, which have several components, Agnilet is one complete piece.

"This entire engine — Agnilet — is just one piece of hardware from start to finish and has zero assembled parts. We don’t think anyone in the world has ever pushed a 3D printing of a rocket engine to this extent," Agnikul Cosmos co-founder Srinath Ravichandran said

"This is the engine that will power the second stage of Agnibaan rocket. This was tested on the ground, as is standard practice before actually flying it. This is done repeatedly to understand all performance parameters of the engine," Ravichandran said, as quoted by The Hindu.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra on February 10 said he personally invested an unspecified amount in Agnikul Cosmos.

In December 2020, Agnikul signed an agreement with the Indian Space Research Organisation to utilise the space agency's expertise and facilities to build its rocket. This was the first pact signed after the government opened the space technology industry to private players.