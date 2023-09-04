Aditya-L1 Launch: Here is how MIDHANI is connected to the solar mission

The launcher was built with MIDHANI's materials like Ti-6Al-4V Titanium alloy - PS4 Tank and Gas bottles, C-103 Niobium Alloy - PS4 thrust chamber and more.

India successfully launched its first solar mission, Aditya-L1, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on September 2.

MIDHANI, a specialised company, supplied metals and alloys for this crucial project for the project.

"MIDHANI’s critical materials have been used in the Aditya-L1 launcher vehicle PSLV-C57 and many more components," the company said in a press release.

The launcher was built with MIDHANI's materials like Ti-6Al-4V Titanium alloy - PS4 Tank and Gas bottles, C-103 Niobium Alloy - PS4 thrust chamber, Superco 605 Cobalt Alloy - PS2 thrust chamber, Ultra High Strength Steel - Motor Case & 15CDv6 - strap on motor case and base rings, the release further stated.

This isn't the first time the manufacturing company has supplied materials to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) but has been doing it since the first project to the most recent ones.

SK Jha, CMD at MIDHANI said, “India’s first Solar Mission Aditya-L1 successfully launched by ISRO brings more laurels to our nation and Atmanirbharta in space projects”.

Special metals and alloys made by Midhani have been used in Chandrayaan 3. The public sector-made ultra-high-strength steel stripes have been used in the propulsion module of the lander separator band and also titanium rings for the lander payloads.