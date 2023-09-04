Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates flat start; US markets end mixed, Asia trades higher
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: The S&P 500 ended higher on Sep 1 after a jump in unemployment further triggered expectations of a pause in interest rate hikes this month, while shares of streaming firms tumbled due to a rate dispute between Disney and Charter Communications.
CCI approves Air India-Vistara merger deal
After much roadblock, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on September 1 approved the merger of Tata Group airlines Vistara and Air India, subject to certain conditions. With this approval, Air India can potentially become country's largest international carrier and second-largest domestic airline after IndiGo.
"CCI approves the merger of Tata SIA Airlines into Air India, and acquisition of certain shareholding by Singapore Airlines (SIA) in Air India subject to compliance of voluntary commitments offered by the parties," the anti-trust agency posted ion X, formerly Twitter. It also added that the detailed will follow.
The approval comes after months when CCI in June issued a show cause notice to Air India, seeking clarification on why its proposed merger with Vistara should not be investigated over concerns about competition in the aviation sector. Read More
September 04, 2023 / 08:06 AM IST
Sensex Today | Rishabh Instruments IPO booked 31.65 times on final day
Rishabh Instruments IPO has attracted a lot of interest in the investors' community as the offer has received bids for 24.65 crore equity shares against issue size of 77.9 lakh shares, subscribing 31.65 times on September 1, the final day of bidding.
High networth individuals (HNIs) were aggressive among investors buying 31.29 times the portion set aside for them followed by qualified institutional buyers (QIB), who bid 72.54 times the allotted quota.
The Nashik-based company has reserved 50 percent of the offer size for QIB, 15 percent for HNIs (non-institutional investors) and the remaining 35 percent for retail investors, who have bought 8.44 times the reserved portion so far.
September 04, 2023 / 08:00 AM IST
Sensex Today | Centre cuts windfall tax on domestic crude, hikes levy on diesel, ATF exports
The Centre, on September 1 , cut the special additional excise duty (SAED) on crude petroleum to Rs 6,700 per tonne, effective September 2.
Earlier, in the previous fortnightly review on August 14, the government had set the windfall tax on domestically-produced crude oil at Rs 7,100 per tonne.
Meanwhile, the SAED or duty on export of diesel has been raised to Rs 6 per litre from Rs 5.50 per litre. The duty on jet fuel or ATF will be doubled to Rs 4 per litre from Rs 2 per litre, stated the Ministry of Finance. The SAED on crude petroleum will reduce from Rs 7100 per tonne to Rs 6700 per tonne. Read More
Sensex Today | V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
FPIs invested Rs 12262 crores in August. This figure includes bulk deals and investment through the primary market. In the cash market FPIs were sellers after three months of sustained buying. In August FPIs sold stocks for Rs 20620 crores in the cash market. Rising bond yields in the US and strong dollar index are negative for capital flows. This is the primary reason why FPIs have been sellers in the cash market. FPIs have been sellers in most emerging markets in August mainly due to this double whammy of rising dollar and rising bond yields. Profit booking in financials also contributed to FPI selling.
Regarding sector specific investments, FPIs have been consistently buying in capital goods. Recently, they have been buyers in health care, too. The latest jobs report from the U.S. indicates that the U.S. economy is slowing and, therefore, the Fed might not raise rates again. This can bring down the US bond yields and the dollar index. If this scenario unfolds, FPIs may again turn buyers in India.
Sensex Today | Jatin Gedia – Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas:
On Friday, the Nifty opened on a flat note and witnessed buying interest throughout the day to close with gains of around ~180 points. On the daily charts we can observe that the Nifty has witnessed a sharp pullback from the 19250 zone where the Nifty has been witnessing buying interest. The daily and the hourly momentum indicator has a triggered a positive crossover with a divergence which is a bullish sign from short term perspective.
On the weekly charts, the Nifty has closed in the green after falling for five consecutive weeks which indicates that the index has reached a zone from where buying interest has emerged. Considering the above parameters we change our short term outlook on the index to positive. On the upside we expect the Nifty to target levels of 19650. In terms of levels, Crucial support zone is placed at 19330 – 19300 and immediate hurdle is placed at 19520 – 19550.
Bank Nifty has also witnessed a sharp pullback. It has held on to its 20 week moving average support (44144) and also closed in the green. We expect the pullback to continue over the next week as well. Daily and Hourly momentum indicator has a positive crossover which is a buy signal. We expect Bank Nifty to target levels of 45000 from short term perspective.
September 04, 2023 / 07:34 AM IST
Asian markets trade higher; Hang Seng up 1.6%, Nikkei up 0.4%
Asian markets were trading higher on Monday ahead key data from Australia and China later in the week.
The Reserve Bank of Australia will release its rate decision on Tuesday, while China is expected to release its trade balance for August on Thursday and its inflation rate next weekend.
September 04, 2023 / 07:31 AM IST
Sensex Today | S&P 500 ends higher as jobs data fuels rate-hike optimism
The Labor Department's report showed the August unemployment rate rose to 3.8 percent while wage growth slowed. Nonfarm payrolls rose more than expected, though data for July was revised lower to 157,000 job additions.
The data added to recent macroeconomic evidence that the Federal Reserve is winning its battle against inflation. It cemented expectations that the central bank is near the end of its interest rate hiking cycle.
The S&P 500 climbed 0.18 percent to end at 4,515.77 points.
The Nasdaq declined 0.02 percent to 14,031.82 points, while Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.33 percent to 34,837.71 points.
September 04, 2023 / 07:29 AM IST
Market on Friday:
A strong GDP and manufacturing PMI data, helped benchmarks to erase previous session losses and post solid gains on the first day of the September series with Nifty finishing around 19,450.
At close, the Sensex was up 555.75 points or 0.86 percent at 65,387.16, while the Nifty was up 181.50 points or 0.94 percent at 19,435.30.
After a muted start, the bulls took charge and helped Nifty and Sensex to cross 19,450 and 65,400 intraday led by buying across the sectors, barring pharma stocks.
Top gainers on the Nifty were NTPC, ONGC, JSW Steel, Tata Steel and Maruti Suzuki, while losers were Cipla, HDFC Life, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, UltraTech Cement and Nestle India.
Except for pharma, all other sectoral indices ended in the green with power, metal, auto, oil & gas and bank gaining between 1 and 2.7 percent.
The BSE midcap and smallcap indices gained 0.7 percent each. The BSE Sensex and Nifty50 added nearly a percent each for the week.
September 04, 2023 / 07:25 AM IST
