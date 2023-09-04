Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates flat start; US markets end mixed, Asia trades higher

September 04, 2023 / 08:10 AM IST

After much roadblock, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on September 1 approved the merger of Tata Group airlines Vistara and Air India, subject to certain conditions. With this approval, Air India can potentially become country's largest international carrier and second-largest domestic airline after IndiGo.

"CCI approves the merger of Tata SIA Airlines into Air India, and acquisition of certain shareholding by Singapore Airlines (SIA) in Air India subject to compliance of voluntary commitments offered by the parties," the anti-trust agency posted ion X, formerly Twitter. It also added that the detailed will follow.

The approval comes after months when CCI in June issued a show cause notice to Air India, seeking clarification on why its proposed merger with Vistara should not be investigated over concerns about competition in the aviation sector. Read More