MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join the webinar on ' Unique ways of participating in agri commodity derivatives' on June 18, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Adevinta, eBay clear final hurdle in $13 billion advertising tie-up

Under a deal struck last year, Adevinta will acquire eBay's Classifieds Group in return for $2.5 billion in cash and 540 million shares, valuing the transaction at around $13 billion at current stock market prices.

Reuters
June 18, 2021 / 03:52 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

US e-commerce group eBay and Norway's Adevinta have secured final regulatory approval for a tie-up of their global classified ads businesses, the Norwegian firm said on Friday.

Under a deal struck last year, Adevinta will acquire eBay's Classifieds Group in return for $2.5 billion in cash and 540 million shares, valuing the transaction at around $13 billion at current stock market prices.
Reuters
TAGS: #Adevinta #Business #eBay
first published: Jun 18, 2021 03:50 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is there e-learning fatigue with extended lockdown?

Future Wise | Is there e-learning fatigue with extended lockdown?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.