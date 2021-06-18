Adevinta, eBay clear final hurdle in $13 billion advertising tie-up
Under a deal struck last year, Adevinta will acquire eBay's Classifieds Group in return for $2.5 billion in cash and 540 million shares, valuing the transaction at around $13 billion at current stock market prices.
Reuters
June 18, 2021 / 03:52 PM IST
US e-commerce group eBay and Norway's Adevinta have secured final regulatory approval for a tie-up of their global classified ads businesses, the Norwegian firm said on Friday.
