Accumulate ABB, target Rs 1,370: Achin Goel

Achin Goel

On the weekly chart, an engulfing pattern is visible in ABB which suggests waning bearishness among the traders. On the daily chart, the price has moved above 13-EMA in its recent price action which shows the growing optimism in the stock.

In addition, positive divergence is visible in the momentum indicator RSI (14), on the daily chart. Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 1,230-1,240 for the target of Rs 1,370 and a stop loss can be placed below Rs 1,182.