    ABB books $80 million orders for Spanish commuter train tech

    The orders include compact traction converters and high-power lithium-ion battery to power 59 double-decker commuter trains for Spain's state-owned rail operator Renfe.

    Reuters
    February 07, 2022 / 02:11 PM IST
    Representative image

    ABB said on Monday that it had secured orders worth $80 million from Stadler Rail for traction and battery technologies for commuter trains in Spain.

    The orders include compact traction converters and high-power lithium-ion battery to power 59 double-decker commuter trains for Spain's state-owned rail operator Renfe.

    ABB added that the orders were booked in the fourth quarter of 2021.
