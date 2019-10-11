Forbes India Rich List 2019: Mukesh Ambani tops for 12th year; Gautam Adani jumps to No 2

Amid a challenging year for the economy, the total wealth of the tycoons on the 2019 Forbes India Rich List shrank 8 percent to USD 452 billion from a year ago.

More than half of India’s 100 richest saw a decline in their net worth. The complete list is available here and here. The list can also be found in the special issue of Forbes Asia and the December issue of Forbes India.

Despite a slowing economy, some tycoons saw big gains to their fortunes. Mukesh Ambani remains India’s richest for the 12th consecutive year, with USD 51.4 billion in wealth. He added USD 4.1 billion to his net worth as Jio, the three-year-old telecom unit of his Reliance Industries, became India’s biggest mobile carriers with 340 million subscribers.

Another big gainer was infrastructure tycoon Gautam Adani, who jumps eight spots to No. 2 this year with a net worth of USD 15.7 billion. After a nine-year wait, Adani secured permission in June to start work on an Australian coal mine. He has also ventured into a slew of new businesses from airports to data centers.

The Hinduja brothers are ranked at No. 3 this year with a net worth of USD15.6 billion, while Pallonji Mistry ranks No. 4 with USD 15 billion. A USD4 billion boost propelled banker Uday Kotak into the top five for the first time with a net worth of USD14.8 billion. Shares of his Kotak Mahindra Bank rose 39 percent in the past year.

Naazneen Karmali, Asia Wealth Editor and India Editor of Forbes Asia, said: "While India's slowing economy took a toll on the combined wealth of the nation's 100 richest this year, there were some who defied the odds to charge ahead. Resilience is the hallmark of Indian entrepreneurs and they have the capacity to take setbacks in their stride. It won't be long before they bounce back."

There are four returnees to this year list. They include Mofatraj Munot (No. 75, USD1.85 billion) of Kalpataru, Rajju Shroff (No. 87, USD1.69 billion) of UPL, as well as K. Dinesh (No. USD1.61 billion) and S.D. Shibulal (No. 100, USD1.4 billion) cofounders of Infosys.

Six newcomers made their debut on this year’s list. They are the Singh family (No. 41, USD3.18 billion), who inherited the fortune of pharma magnate Samprada Singh, founder of Alkem Laboratories, who died in July this year; Byju Raveendran (No. 72, USD1.91 billion), the 38-year-old founder of fast-rising edtech unicorn Byju’s; Mahendra Prasad (No. 81, USD1.77 billion) of Aristo Pharmaceuticals; Manohar Lal and Madhusudan Agarwal (No. 86, USD1.7 billion) of Delhi-headquartered Haldiram Snacks; Rajesh Mehra (No. 95, USD1.5 billion), whose family owns the popular sanitary ware brand Jaquar, and Sandeep Engineer (No. 98, USD1.45 billion) of Astral Poly Technik.

Brian Carvalho, Editor of Forbes India, said: “It’s been a challenging economic year with notable changes in the list, but the good news is that we are still seeing the emergence of new billionaires with contemporary business models.”

More than a third of the decline in total wealth of India’s 100 richest was due to generous tech tycoon Azim Premji, who gave away a chunk of his fortune in March and consequently dropped in the ranks to No. 17 from No. 2 with a net worth of USD7.2 billion.

Several fortunes linked to autos and consumer goods suffered from weak consumer sentiment. About a tenth of the listees this year are automotive tycoons, who are bearing the brunt of an industry slump. Autoparts maker Vivek Chaand Sehgal’s net worth more than halved to USD2.45 billion as shares of his Motherson Sumi Systems fell 61 percent on slowing demand in Indian and global auto markets. He ranks at No. 52 on this year’s list.

The minimum amount required to make this year’s list was USD1.4 billion, down from USD1.48 billion last year.



Mukesh Ambani; USD51.4 billion



Gautam Adani; USD15.7 billion



Hinduja brothers; USD15.6 billion



Pallonji Mistry; USD15 billion



Uday Kotak; USD14.8 billion



Shiv Nadar; USD14.4 billion



Radhakishan Damani: USD14.3 billion



Godrej family; USD12 billion



Lakshmi Mittal; USD10.5 billion



Kumar Birla; USD9.6 billion



This list was compiled using shareholding and financial information obtained from the families and individuals, stock exchanges, analysts and India’s regulatory agencies. The ranking lists family fortunes, including those shared among extended families such as the Godrej and Bajaj families. Public fortunes were calculated based on stock prices and exchange rates as of September 27. Private companies were valued based on similar companies that are publicly traded.