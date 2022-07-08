20% of TCS employees work out of office, company wants to increase it to 80%

Twenty percent of Tata Consultancy Services' employees — now at over 6 lakh — work out of the company’s offices. This is a push in the direction to get employees back to office, even as the company has plans to put in place a structured hybrid working model by 2025.

Addressing the media after the company announced its earnings, CEO Rajesh Gopinathan said that for now, they will continue to drive the return to office more until it gets to regular levels or at least 80 percent.

“The 25/25 plan needs to be executed in a more controlled manner and so the path to that will first involve getting back to a more normal working environment and then getting to the permanent hybrid model. We’ll keep driving it up back to our regular figures — 50-60-70-80 percent— as we go forward. We should see steady progress on it every month,” he said.

In April 2020, TCS announced its 25/25 model — where no more than 25 percent of employees would need to work out of its offices at a time, and would not have to spend more than 25 percent of their time there. They had also said that as they go along, more than 25 percent of the team of any project may not be located in one single location.

Gopinathan has earlier said this would need to be done in a more deliberate way, as opposed to continuing things as they are currently where most employees continue to work from home. For this, TCS has stressed that it will get employees back into the office first.

TCS’ attrition for the quarter was 19.7 percent, up from 17.4 percent in the Q4FY22. The company added over 14,000 employees during the April-June quarter, and has over 6 lakh employees on its payroll.