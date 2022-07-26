Volvo XC40 Recharge launched at Rs 55.9 lakh

Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric

Volvo Cars India (VCI) has announced the rollout of the Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV at Rs 55.90 lakh. This will be the first locally built luxury e-car and will be assembled at its Volvo Truck India‘s Hosakote plant near Bengaluru in Karnataka. To be offered only in P8 variant, it will now be taking on Mercedes-Benz EQC, Jaguar I-Pace, BMW iX, Audi e-Tron, Kia EV6 and the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 5.

“Globally, electric cars will account for 50 percent of our total sales by 2025, and by 2030, it will be 100 percent of our entire sales. We expect our Indian operations to follow a similar trend and will definitely be lining up multiple rollouts to be in be sync with our long-term goal,” stated Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Cars India, had earlier told Moneycontrol.com.

Volvo XC40 Recharge is built on the Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform, which also underpins the ICE –powered XC40. The electric XC40 is equipped with two electric motors that are powered by a 78 kWh battery pack that offers claimed range of up to 418 km.

Also read: With its launch, the XC40 Recharge revs up Volvo Cars sustainability vision

VCI has announced that the electric SUV will be directly sold directly and customers can book the vehicle on its official website. The company has announced that the deliveries of the electric SUV starts from October this year. Volvo India is offering 8-year warranty for the XC40 Recharge electric vehicle.​

Also on the anvil is the C40 Recharge, which will be assembled locally and launched in the Indian market by next year.