English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile

    The world’s most luxurious EV is here

    Say hello to the Rolls Royce Spectre

    Parth Charan
    October 18, 2022 / 09:58 PM IST

    Rolls Royce has just unveiled its first electric vehicle – the Spectre. The car was first teased in late 2021, with a production-ready version finally breaking cover to reveal a very Wraith-like form, one that sits between the Cullinan and the OG Rolls – the Phantom.

    In keeping with its superlative luxury theme, Rolls Royce has gone all out with a car that’s set to cost upwards of Rs 6 - 7 crore, when it arrives in India. Rolls Royce has stated that the Spectre can be commissioned effectively immediately.

    Instead of a radical EV form like the EQS, Rolls has decided to go with a conventional form, making this the successor to the Phantom Coupe. Still, this is a car with a drag coefficient of 0.25Cd (compare that to the super-slippery Mercedes-Benz EQS’ 0.20Cd) so it’s effectively the most aerodynamic Rolls Royce in history.

    P90483591_highRes_spectre-unveiled-the

    Even the massive 23-inch wheels are aerodynamically enhanced. Still, Rolls Royce has exercised restraint in designing the Spectre, so neither the exterior nor the interior design strays from contemporary Rolls. And contemporary Rolls Royces continue to have a more traditional shape, inspired by the coachbuilding era of cars.

    Close

    Related stories

    P90483631_highRes_spectre-unveiled-the

    As a result, the interiors do not have any large pillar-to-pillar touchscreens, Not built on a born-EV platform, the Spectre shares its underpinnings with existing cars like the Wraith, the Phantom and the Cullinan. The architecture is actually two decades old but Rolls maintains it was designed keeping in mind the possibility of electrification.

    P90483595_highRes_spectre-unveiled-the

    The super coupe is likely to weigh nearly three tonnes, which isn’t much more than the born-electric EVs of today. Rolls also claim this is 30% stiffer than any previous Rolls Royce.

    There are several familiar elements about its design, like a wide, albeit opaque grille, the Spirit of Ecstacy perched above it. The split headlamp design is also borrowed from the Phantom and is something of a Rolls Royce signature, except they’re much slimmer now. In case it wasn’t perfectly evident, Rolls Royce has taken inspiration from luxury yachts while designing the Spectre, which makes sense given that it will practically float over rough surfaces.

    P90483585_highRes_spectre-unveiled-the

    Rolls Royce is still in the process of tweaking and perfecting the powertrain, as a result, the total power output of the car hasn’t been finalised, nor has the size of the battery. But Rolls has revealed that the Spectre will be good for about 585 hp and 900 Nm of torque.

    It’s also claimed that the range will be around 520km as per a WLTP cycle, so a tad less than the Teslas and Mercs of the world, but hey, it’s got a starlit ceiling.

     

    P90483597_highRes_spectre-unveiled-the

    In fact, it’s got starlit door pads as well now, along with a screen on the dashboard, for the front passenger housing Rolls’s latest software platform dubbed ‘the Spirit’ which will feature connected car tech, and will serve as the proprietary interface for all Rolls Royce cars.

    While deliveries are set to begin in the second quarter of 2023, Rolls is presently in the process of putting the Spectre through an extensive 2.5 million kilometres, in order to ensure that the electric technology is up to Rolls Royce standards. The BMW-owned brand has also stated that all its cars will be electric by 2030.

    P90483590_highRes_spectre-unveiled-the
    Parth Charan is a Mumbai-based writer who’s written extensively on cars for over seven years.
    Tags: #Merc #Mercedes-Benz EQS #Rolls-Royce #Spectre #Tesla
    first published: Oct 18, 2022 09:55 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.