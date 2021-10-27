The all-new Range Rover has been revealed— everything you need to know about it

Let’s face it, Jaguar Land Rover is an Indian-owned British carmaker, so for it to feature a German powertrain shouldn’t come as much of a shock. The 530bhp, 4.4-litre V8 unit (just one of the engine options) does come from BMW, and will likely be fitted to the Range Rover Sport and the Autobiography. Its intake has been re-routed for 900mm water wading depth. (Image: Land Rover)



It’s big(ger)





It features an engine from BMW



An all-new Range Rover is always a huge deal in the car world. The Rangie – essentially the first citizen in the world of SUVs and Land Rovers in general – has evolved from a marshland conquering, pheasant-shooting accomplice to an all-terrain conquering ultra-lux limousine. Each new iteration is more sophisticated than the previous one, and is pretty much all the car you will ever need. So what’s the new one all about?The fifth-generation Range Rover comes with a new look, several new engine options and of course, lots of new tech. There are also two wheelbases, with the fully-kitted out Range Rover Autobiography version getting the long-wheelbase treatment making it 5.25 metres in length, with a 3.19 metre-long wheelbase. While the design isn’t radically different from the previous one, the lines are much cleaner than before – a trademark of Gerry McGovern, Jaguar Land Rover’s Creative Director, who hates fussy design work. The LWB version, for the first time, offers seven seats – a concept that seemed plebeian by the oligarchic standards of luxury that the former Range Rover adhered to. This seems more sustainable.

Let’s face it, Jaguar Land Rover is an Indian-owned British carmaker, so for it to feature a German powertrain shouldn’t come as much of a shock. The 530bhp, 4.4-litre V8 unit (just one of the engine options) does come from BMW, and will likely be fitted to the Range Rover Sport and the Autobiography. Its intake has been re-routed for 900mm water wading depth.



It’s loaded with tech



Apart from this, the Range Rover will also get six-cylinder petrol and diesel options, plus two plug-in hybrids. Both diesel and petrol models will be paired with 48-volt hybrid systems and all powertrains are paired with an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox and a low-end ratio, two-speed transmission to aid in proper off-roading efforts.

(Image: Land Rover)

Much like the outside, the interiors have also had creases removed; which means, there are far more touch-enabled surfaces than ever before. Save for temperature control, everything is touch-operated. There’s a 13.7-inch digital driver display (featuring a fully three-dimensional SatNav map) along with a 13.1-inch curved touchscreen infotainment system. The rear passengers get 11.4-inch touchscreen mounted at the back of front seat headrests. The boot also gets a loading floor which can be used for camping expeditions, as it comes with cushions, backrest and speakers.

(Image: Land Rover)



There’s an all-electric one on the way



For the first time ever, the Range Rover also gets four-wheel steering as standard (which ought to help manoeuvre a car of its size). Not only does this help the vehicle turn, it aids low-speed agility and high-speed stability. The chassis uses navigation data to pre-adjust itself for upcoming bends. Other than this adaptive damping, air springs, a controllable centre differential, all make it to the new Range Rover.Land Rover would be remiss to not include an EV version of the Range Rover – a living, breathing symbol of old money luxury. No details are available on the electric powertrain yet, but if the efficacy of the Jaguar I-Pace is anything to go by, JLR will likely produce one of the world’s best electric SUVS. For now, the plug-in hybrid versions should keep climate change activists at bay. While there’s no word on which engine option will be making its way to India, or when, we’re guessing the P360 3.0-litre petrol and the D250, D300 range of 3.0-litre diesels are likely to arrive, along with that formidable Bavarian V8. The current Range Rover on sale, is priced from Rs 2.10 crore to Rs 4.38 crore (ex-showroom). While it’s too early to speculate on the price, the new one, if brought in as a CBU will likely breach the Rs 5 crore mark.