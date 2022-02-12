English
    Rahul Bajaj spoke for industry and India: TVS Motor's Venu Srinivasan

    Known for his integrity and business ethics, Bajaj never compromised on quality. This integrity in public life had set him apart from the rest, along his boldness and speaking his mind unhesitatingly, according to Srinivasan.

    KT Jagannathan
    February 12, 2022 / 10:11 PM IST
    Rahul Bajaj, Chairman emeritus of the Bajaj group (Picture credit: ISB Hyderabad)

    Rahul Bajaj, Chairman emeritus of the Bajaj group (Picture credit: ISB Hyderabad)

    Rahul Bajaj, Chairman emeritus of the Bajaj group who passed away earlier on February 12, ranked among the superstars of the automobile pioneers in the country, said TVS Motor Chairman Venu Srinivasan, adding that his death was a huge loss not only for the automobile industry but for the country as a whole.

    “He was a star in the galaxy of automobile pioneers such as Keshub Mahindra, H P Nanda, Munjal and others," said Srinivasan, who competed with him in the same two-wheeler space. A regal giant of an industrialist, Bajaj was largely instrumental in the formation of the industry forum CII (Confederation of Indian Industry) and also played a very significant role in the WEF (World Economic Forum), he added.

    Also read: Rahul Bajaj passes away Highlights

    Known for his integrity and business ethics, Bajaj, according to Srinivasan, never compromised on quality. This integrity in public life had set him apart from the rest, along his boldness and speaking his mind unhesitatingly, according to Srinivasan. Though forthright in his views, Bajaj, he said, had a lot of sense of humour.

    "He (Bajaj) spoke for the industry and the country," Srinivasan said. Bajaj was the key brain behind the famous Bombay Club, which vociferously advocated protection for the Indian industry when the country was opened up.

    "The playing field was tilted in favour of the foreign companies when the country opened up," Srinivasan said. That was the time when Rahul Bajaj was leading the fight for a level-playing field for the Indian industry. "He (Rahul Bajai) was never against competition. All he wanted was equal treatment and level-play field for the Indian enterprises," said Srinivasan.
    KT Jagannathan is a senior journalist based in Chennai
