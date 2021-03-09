English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Watch experts reveal smart investment to help ‘Reimagine Your Child’s Education Costs’ on March 11, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile

Park outside: Kia recalls nearly 380,000 vehicles for fire risk

The recall comes after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began investigating Kia and Hyundai engine fires in 2019.

Associated Press
March 09, 2021 / 08:39 PM IST
Kia says the recalled vehicles are not equipped with Smart Cruise Control system (Image: Reuters)

Kia says the recalled vehicles are not equipped with Smart Cruise Control system (Image: Reuters)

Kia is telling owners of nearly 380,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outdoors due to the risk of an engine compartment fire.

The Korean automaker is recalling certain 2017 through 2021 Sportage SUVs and 2017 through 2019 Cadenza sedans to fix the problem. The company says a short circuit in the hydraulic electronic brake control unit can cause excessive current, increasing the risk of a fire. Owners should also park them away from structures until repairs are made.

The company says the recalled vehicles are not equipped with Kia's Smart Cruise Control system.

Owners could see tire pressure, anti-lock brake or other warning lights on their dashboard before the problem happens. They also might smell a burning or melting odor.

Owners will be notified starting April 30. Dealers will replace fuses in the electrical junction box to fix the problem.

Close

Related stories

Also read: Kia Motors India to focus on select segments like SUVs, vans

Kia says in documents posted Tuesday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that it has no reports of crashes, fires or injuries due to the problem.

The recall comes after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began investigating Kia and Hyundai engine fires in 2019. The agency opened the probe after the nonprofit Center for Auto Safety filed a petition seeking the investigation. When the inquiry began, the agency said it had owner complaints of more than 3,100 fires, 103 injuries and one death.

In November, NHTSA announced that Kia and Hyundai must pay $137 million in fines and for safety improvements because they moved too slowly to recall more than 1 million vehicles with engines that can fail. The fines resolve a government probe into the companies behavior involving recalls of multiple models dating to the 2011 model year.

Kia was to pay $27 million and invest $16 million in safety performance measures. Another $27 million payment will be deferred as long as Kia meets safety conditions, NHTSA said.

Kia denied the U.S. allegations but said it wanted to avoid a protracted legal fight.

Engine failure and fire problems with Hyundais and Kias have affected more than 6 million vehicles since 2015, according to NHTSA documents.
Associated Press
TAGS: #Auto #Kia Motors #United States #US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
first published: Mar 9, 2021 08:35 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Lockdown imposed in Thane hotspots till March 31; Covaxin safe, immunogenic with no serious side effects, says Lancet study

Coronavirus Essential | Lockdown imposed in Thane hotspots till March 31; Covaxin safe, immunogenic with no serious side effects, says Lancet study

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.