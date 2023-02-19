Next-gen Hyundai Verna set to launch on March 21: All you need to know

The new Hyundai Verna is all set for its global debut and the sedan has also been spotted testing on the streets.

Hyundai is all set to launch the next generation of the Verna sedan on March 21, shortly after releasing teaser images for us to mull over. Bookings for the car, though, have already begun.

New design

The new Hyundai Verna is all set for its global debut and the sedan has also been spotted testing on the streets. Add to that the teaser images and we have something to go by. From what we can see, the new Verna will sport all-new styling. A lot of the new elements are heavily inspired by some of the newer Hyundai cars already in the market.

Take for example the split headlamp set-up which sports a full-width DRL bar smiling across the face. Then there is the grille which, again, spans the width of the nose and features inserts similar to those on the Tucson. A side view of the car reveals a sportier aesthetic thanks to a notchback design and newly-designed alloy wheels.

The doors and fenders sport creases and cuts like a lot of the company’s international models. At the rear, too, you get to see a full-width lightbar and crystal-like elements inside the tail lamps.

Powertrain options

The biggest change to the Verna will be the addition of a new engine. This 1.5-litre turbo-petrol is capable of producing up to 160 hp of maximum horsepower and over 250 Nm of peak torque. This should make it the most powerful sedan in its class. To transmit this power to the road you can choose between a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

The other powertrain on offer is the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol which is the same as that powering the current Verna. Output figures on the current-gen Verna stands at 115 PS and 144 Nm. Gearbox options here will include the 6-speed manual and an IVT automatic. This time, however, Hyundai isn’t expected to give us a diesel engine option. For context, none of the Verna’s direct rivals offer a diesel option either.

Expected features

With the new generation Verna, Hyundai can be expected to offer a wider range of electronic upgrades as well. The infotainment system could be a larger touchscreen unit and a digital instrument cluster could be on offer. Additionally, we could expect ADAS assistance, including adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring and emergency autonomous braking as part of its safety package.

The full list of features is yet to be announced, but we do know that the Verna is expected to be available in four trim variants – EX, S, SX and SX (O). Of these, ADAS along with the turbo-petrol engine option will probably be available in the higher variants, while the lower variants will get the naturally aspirated engine.

Expected pricing

Of course, the new Verna’s prices will be at a premium compared to the outgoing model, thanks to the newer electronics and the new engine. That said, we expect a starting price of Rs 10.5 lakh. For context, the current-gen Verna starts at Rs 9.64 lakh, ex-showroom. As mentioned earlier, bookings for the Verna have already begun for a token amount of Rs 25,000.

In terms of competition, the Hyundai Verna goes up against the likes of similar mid-size sedans such as the Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, as well as the upcoming Honda City facelift.