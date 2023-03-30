A daily roundup of stories

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

4 IPOs to hit Dalal Street on March 31 as FY23 draws to a close

The coming Friday, after a day of the holiday, is going to be busy for the primary market in the SME segment as we will have four IPOs being launched for bidding on March 31. The market will remain shut on March 30 for Ram Navami. Read more here.

MPP signs supply pact with Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla, and Viatris for HIV drug

Medicines Patent Pool (MPP), the United Nations-backed public health organisation, said on March 30 that it has entered into sublicensing agreements with three pharmaceutical companies - Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla, and Viatris - for the manufacturing of generic variants of ViiV Healthcare's long-acting medication for HIV prevention. Read more here.

IndiGo, Virgin Atlantic expand codeshare network with new destinations across India

Customers will now be able to purchase a single ticket that would connect them seamlessly from cities like Varanasi, Srinagar, Goa, Lucknow, Delhi, and Mumbai to London and beyond, Virgin Atlantic said in a press release. Read more here.

Taparia family signs most expensive residential property deal in India for Rs 369 crore

Family members of industrialist J P Taparia, founder of contraceptive maker Famy Care, have bought six sea-facing properties worth around Rs 369 crore in Mumbai from listed real-estate developer Macrotech Developers Ltd, documents accessed by Zapkey showed. The sale deed was registered on March 29, 2023. Read more here.

Paytm's Vijay Shekhar on UPI payments being chargeable from April: 'There is absolutely no...'

After confusion among citizens regarding customers being charged for UPI transactions from April 1, Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma attempted to clear the air. In a lengthy Twitter thread, he explained the recent announcement by the National Payments Council of India (NPCI) regarding what interchange fees actually meant. Read more here.

The new Hyundai Verna: Can its sensuous sportiness make sedans popular once again?

Sedan sales have dwindled in India to a point where there’s a question mark hanging over the segment, but Hyundai is bullish – it wants to sell twice as many of the new Vernas as it did the previous generation model, and it thinks the segment has scope to grow. To that end, it’s gone all out with the 2023 Verna, which is longer, wider, and more packed with tech and features than its predecessors. Read more here.

7 changes in financial landscape you need to know this April

A new financial year is upon us. The start of a financial year is a good occasion to look at your investments and financial goals. Whether you have a loan or plan to take one, keep an eye on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) policy announcement. Also, there are major changes in tax rules, in the withdrawal policy from the National Pension System (NPS), and for investments in post-office schemes and more. Read more here.