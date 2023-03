Auto

The new Hyundai Verna: Can its sensuous sportiness make sedans popular once again?

Sedan sales have dwindled in India to a point where there’s a question mark hanging over the segment, but Hyundai is bullish – it wants to sell twice as many of the new Vernas as it did the previous generation model, and it thinks the segment has scope to grow. To that end, it’s gone all out with the 2023 Verna, which is longer, wider and more packed with tech and features than its predecessors. Read more here.