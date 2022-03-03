Mercedes-Maybach S-Class limousine launched at Rs 2.5 crore

The Maybach S-Class marks the first ultra-luxurious launch for the brand, which will not only import but also locally assemble other flagship products.

Mercedes-Benz India launched the all-new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class limousine in India, with both the directly imported S680 and the locally assembled S580 launched simultaneously. The Maybach S-Class marks the first ultra-luxurious launch for the brand, which will not only import but also locally assemble other flagship products like the all-electric EQS, later this year.

Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO Martin Schwenk claims that the average age of the Maybach buyer is now 38, something that has factored into the brand's- decision to launch some of their most rarefied products in the country. The brand intends to launch 10 cars in India this year, including their electric flagship – the EQS and the AMG GT Black Series.

The Mercedes-Maybach S580 is more expensive than the S-Class by nearly Rs 1 crore. For this, you get a mind-boggling variety of luxury features that make it the brand’s most luxurious offering in the country. This includes a gesture recognition feature allowing the rear passenger to shut the door with a slight wave of the hand. Aptly enough, Mercedes-Benz India is calling it “Royal wave”. What’s more impressive however is the fact that the car will be sold with Level 2 Autonomous driving aids including Evasive Drive Assist, Active Brake Assist, blind-spot monitoring and lane-keep assist.

For those select few who find the 4.0-litre V8 powered Maybach too plebeian, Merc has also shipped in the fully built S680, which gets a few more visual flourishes (like a chromed-out air-dam) and more importantly a 6.0-litre V12.

Merc hasn’t announced just how many models have been brought-in, although all of them are sold out, much like the fully imported Mercedes-Maybach GLS, which is sold out until 2023. The fully imported S680 Maybach is priced at a whopping Rs 3.2 crore and makes 610 bhp of peak power compared to the S580’s 494 bhp. It also gets a dual-tone paint job, which takes a week to finish, according to Merc.

The 5.7-metre long Maybach S gets a few centimetres of additional legroom although its wheelbase is identical to that of the long-wheelbase S-Class. It also gets a total of 13 airbags, adaptive rear lighting, a 4D Burmester surround sound system and guilloche patterned pedals. With multiple massage settings for the rear passenger, a detachable touchscreen tablet and the brand’s proprietary MBUX multimedia system, the S580 Maybach leaves you wanting for pretty much nothing.

In addition to bringing in several new models across Merc’s three most powerful sub-brands – Maybach, EQ and AMG, the brand currently has the highest number of connected cars in the country for a luxury car brand. It also offers a guarantee of minor paint jobs and accidents repairs in a record 3 days under its all-new Retail of the Future model. Merc’s “Mercedes Me” can be downloaded by all Maybach owners who will continue to receive OTA updates with more features added to the car through it.