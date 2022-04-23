English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile

    Bhavish Aggarwal has big plans for Ola Electric, sets sights on global market

    Ola Electric has plans to launch a sub-10 lakh electric car. Additionally, the firm plans to launch Ola S1 scooters later this year, which are supposed to be a lower-priced variant.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 23, 2022 / 08:20 PM IST
    Ola Electric founder Bhavish Aggarwal (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

    Ola Electric founder Bhavish Aggarwal (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

    Ola Electric founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on April 23 said that the company has begun testing an autonomous vehicle and is planning to launch it in the global market in a year or two.

    He said: “Ola Electric began testing an autonomous vehicle six months ago and will launch it in global markets by 2023-24.”

    Aggarwal further said that Ola Electric has plans to launch a sub-10 lakh electric car. Additionally, there are plans to launch Ola S1 scooters later this year, which are supposed to be a lower-priced variant.

    He also recently met Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to discuss “India's potential to become the world's EV hub and Ola’s plans”.

    The Ola Electric founder’s statement came on a day he said that the company may recall a few batches of electric scooters depending on the recommendations given by the probing agencies ascertaining the cause behind the EV fires. A month ago, an Ola S1 Pro had caught fire in Pune.

    Close

    Related stories

    Gadkari has said that an expert committee has been constituted to enquire into these incidents of EV fires and make recommendations on remedial steps. Based on the findings of the reports, the Government will issue necessary orders on the defaulting companies.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bhavish Aggarwal #Electric Vehicle #EV #Ola Electric #Ola Electric scooter
    first published: Apr 23, 2022 08:20 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.