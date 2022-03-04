English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Prices increasing soon Rs.1499/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile

    Automobiles continue bumpy pandemic ride as retail sales down 9% in February

    Sales fell 20.65% from February 2020, going by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations

    Moneycontrol News
    March 04, 2022 / 11:08 AM IST
    The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) announced that total vehicle retail for the month of February 2022 was down 9.21 percent on year-on-year basis. (Representative Image)

    The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) announced that total vehicle retail for the month of February 2022 was down 9.21 percent on year-on-year basis. (Representative Image)


    The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) announced on March 4 that overall vehicle retail sales had fallen 9.21% year on year in February 2022 and 20.65% versus the same month in 2020.

    Year on year, three-wheeler and commercial vehicle retail sales increased 16.64 percent and 7.41 percent respectively, whereas two-wheeler and passenger vehicle retail sales decreased 10.67 and 7.84 percent respectively. And, tractor retail sales fell 18.87 percent.

    FADA president Vinkesh Gulati said in a statement, “The Indian auto industry during February continues to remain in red as total retail sales were down 9.21% year on year and 20.65% compared to February 2020, a regular pre-COVID month."

    "As corporates and educational institutions continued operating from home, urban two-wheeler segment demand took a hit. Even though the PV (passenger vehicle) segment saw some launches and slight respite in supply due to better production, it was not enough to meet customer demand. Vehicle waiting period thus remains similar to what it was in last few months," he added.

    Close

    Related stories

    Follow our Market LIVE Updates

    "While commercial vehicles are not at similar levels compared to pre-COVID months, slight recovery on a yearly basis was visible majorly due to low base effect. This coupled with increase in government’s infrastructure spending saw continued traction in HCV (heavy commercial vehicle) and tipper segments. Fleet operators who were earlier being missed have slowly started purchasing vehicles," Gulati said.

    Also Read: Closing Bell: Nifty ends below 16,500, Sensex falls 366 points; auto, banks major hit

    FADA also said in its statement that when the Indian Auto Industry was on the verge of recovery, with Omicron also not showing its impact and supplies showing signs of revival, the Russia-Ukraine conflict acted as a spoilsport and that this will have repercussions in the global automobile supply chain once more.

    Till the time Russia-Ukraine conflict doesn’t come to an end, FADA changes its outlook from ‘neutral’ to ‘negative’.

    The statement further stated that Russia is a major producer of rare-earth metals, particularly palladium, which is required for semi-conductors. FADA has also said Ukraine is a major producer and exporter of neon gas, which is utilised in semiconductor fabrication. It has noted due to the current war, Indian auto industry is once again concerned about a scarcity of semi-conductors, which will post PV supply concerns.

    The Automobile dealers' body also stated with crude breaching $110 mark, the government will not be able to hold prices of petroleum products for long, and predicted oil marketing companies will increase fuel prices by at least Rs. 10-15, post-state election results.

    Also Read: Passenger vehicle wholesales dip 8% in January as semiconductor woes continue
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Auto #Commercial vehicle #FADA #three-wheeler #vehicle #vehicle sales
    first published: Mar 4, 2022 10:00 am

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.