Auto Expo 2023 | BYD launches Atto 3 Forest Green Edition at Rs 34.49 lakh; unveils Seal luxury sedan

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker BYD launched the Atto 3 in November last year as its second EV for the Indian market. At the ongoing 2023 Auto Expo, BYD has now unveiled a new limited Forest Green Edition priced at Rs 34.49 lakh. Along with this, the company has also showcased the BYD Seal, a luxury sedan set to make it to Indian roads.

Atto 3

Aside from the new green colour scheme, the Atto 3 is identical to the standard vehicle. It gets the typical SUV stance, smooth curves and a gently raked roof. Like most EVs, it also gets a closed-off grille and LED lighting elements all over. The SUV stands 4,455 mm long, 1,875 mm wide and 1,615 mm tall.

The Atto 3 is based on the company’s e-Platform 3.0 and is powered by a 60.48 kWh battery pack. This powers a permanent synchronous magnet motor that generates 201 hp of maximum power and 310 Nm of peak torque. All of this allows the Atto 3 to sprint from 0-100 km/h in 7.3 seconds. According to the company, the Atto 3 gets an ARAI-certified range of 521 km on a single charge. As for charging times, BYD says a 0-80 percent charge can be achieved in 50 minutes using a DC fast charger.

The car also comes fairly loaded with features. The first-in-segment rotating infotainment system is a 12.8-inch touchscreen display complete with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. You get Level 2 ADAS for additional autonomous safety including auto emergency braking, lane keep assist, rear cross-traffic alert, blind spot monitoring and adaptive cruise control among others. Perhaps the highlight of the Atto 3, however, is its NFC card key that is also a first-in-segment offering. Other features include wireless phone charging, panoramic sunroof, 8-speaker audio system, voice control and a PM 2.5 air filter.

BYD Seal

BYD also took the time to unveil its next car in the India lineup. Prices for the BYD Seal haven’t been announced yet, but it is scheduled to launch in the fourth quarter of this year. A luxury sedan, the Seal is based on the same e-Platform as the Atto 3, but is the first car to make use of the brand’s cell to body (CTB) platform. This, the company says, adds to the structural toughness of the car as well as provides for 50-50 weight distribution across both axles.

Internationally, the Seal is powered by two battery pack options. The smaller 61.4 kWh pack is capable of 550 km on a single charge. A larger 82.5 kW battery pack is also available which raises the total range to 700 km, according to the company. From the press release, we know that the larger of the two is definitely making it to our market. We will also be getting the dual-motor option (one at each axle) of the Seal which produces 530 hp of maximum power.

Features for the BYD Seal include a 15.6-inch rotating infotainment system like in the Atto 3, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a head-up display, ADAS and connected car tech.

Launch and price details

As mentioned earlier, the Atto 3 was launched in November starting at a price of Rs 33.99 lakh. Bookings have begun, and the company says that over 2,000 orders have already been received. The first deliveries of the new Atto 3 are scheduled to begin on January 11. The new Forest Green Edition is also on sale and limited to 1,200 units at a price of Rs 34.49 lakh. Prices for the Seal haven’t been announced and is expected to launch in Q4 2023. However, we expect prices to be closer to the Rs 70-lakh mark considering it will be a premium offering.