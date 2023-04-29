Karnataka polls 2023: I have shut all sources of corruption for Congress, says PM Modi

Noting that BJP has formed a new team with a mixture of - new energy and old experience - for Karnataka's progress, PM Modi said this team will work on preparing a roadmap for Karnataka during the 'Amrit Kaal'. (file image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday gave a new election slogan 'Ee baariya nirdhara, Bahumatada BJP Sarkara' (This time's decision, majority BJP government) for the ruling BJP in Karnataka, ahead of Assembly polls, and expressed confidence about the party coming back to power with a full majority.

Alleging that Congress was abusing him, as he has shut all its sources of corruption, he claimed that only BJP can provide stable and strong government in Karnataka.

PM Modi's stress on BJP getting a clear mandate in May 10 Assembly polls is significant, as the party had not got majority both in 2008 and 2018, when it emerged as the single largest party, and had to form government with the backing of MLAs from opposition ranks who switched loyalty to it and independents.

"Modi has shut the ways for Congress' corruption. Congress means corruption. While Congress' account has 'Corruption Kaal', there is 'Amrit Kaal' in BJP's account. Congress is worried as all its sources (of corruption) have been shut, so they are chanting 'Modi teri kabar khudegi' (Modi your grave will be dug). While Congress is busy digging Modi's grave, people are ensuring lotus blooms," PM Modi said.

Addressing a public meeting at Kudachi in Belagavi district, he said this was his third rally on the first day of his campaigning in the State after election was declared, and it looks like people of Karnataka have decided to bring in a strong and stable BJP government in Karnataka.

"Ee baariya nirdhara, Bahumatada BJP Sarkara- can be heard everywhere...."Lotus is the sign of Karnataka's progress, only BJP has the roadmap for development," he further added.

Karnataka Ministers Govind Karjol and Shashikala Jolle among other leaders were present.

Noting that BJP has formed a new team with a mixture of - new energy and old experience - for Karnataka's progress, PM Modi said this team will work on preparing a roadmap for Karnataka during the 'Amrit Kaal'.

"This team needs your blessings....For me Karnataka is a very important state, so I need your blessings," he said.

What Karnataka needs is a stable political party in power and a strong government with a full majority, he said, adding that "To take Karnataka to a new heights of development, only BJP can provide that stable and strong government."

Stating that Congress hates whoever works for Dalits, poor and weaker sections of the society, Modi noted that "here in Belagavi, Babasaheb Ambedkar had said as to how Congress was abusing him."

Congress is the same, then and now, Modi said, as he once again hit out at the grand old party for abusing him, referring to Congress president M Mallikarjun Kharge's 'venomous snake' barb at him.