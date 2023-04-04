Karnataka Elections: BJP to release first list of candidates on April 8

BJP likely to announce first list of candidates for Karnataka elections on April 8.

Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly polls scheduled for May 10, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is reportedly set to release its first list of candidates on April 8.

According to sources, the party's Central Parliamentary Board meeting is expected to be held on May 7 in Delhi, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in attendance, to finalize the list of candidates for Karnataka.

The party has completed the process of shortlisting candidates at the state level, taking the opinions of its Shakti Kendra chiefs on probable winning candidates through secret ballot voting.

Read: Eye on Bengaluru ahead of Karnataka polls: Pothole capital and land of forever dug-up roads

Each Shakti Kendra covers four to five polling booths, and each polling booth has voters from 12,00 to 18,00. The pramukhs have the responsibility of focusing on the families comprising about 60 voters to create a larger voter base.

The party had also deployed it senior leaders including union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Shobha Karandlaje, Pralhad Joshi, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and CT Ravi to have meetings with district core committee members.

During the meeting, party’s performance at the grass roots level was discussed, besides the chances of winning candidates. The senior leaders also discussed equations with other leaders contesting elections, if in case it has to forge an alliance to form the government, said sources.

In the selection process, at least 15 percent of the incumbent MLAs will be dropped considering their performance in their respective constituencies, sources added.

“This time the party has been very cautious with the selection of candidates. We are also looking at the list of candidates released by other parties. On the ground, the party has garnered support and the party is strategically picking up the candidates,” said BJP’s state spokesperson Ganesh Karnik.

The BJP aims to secure a clear majority in the 224-member Assembly by winning at least 150 seats.

Read more: Karnataka elections: Can Yediyurappa achieve for son Vijayendra what Deve Gowda could for Kumaraswamy?

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai confirmed in a press conference on April 4 that the process for selecting candidates for the upcoming assembly elections is being held democratically, and the first list of candidates will be finalized by April 8.

Meanwhile, the Congress' Central Election Committee also met on April 4 at the party headquarters in New Delhi to finalize the second list of candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections.

The meeting was chaired by All India Congress Committee (AICC) President Mallikarjun Kharge, and senior leaders including Rahul Gandhi were in attendance.