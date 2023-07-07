Karnataka Budget: Government announces Rs 4 lakh insurance cover for gig workers

This budget is Siddaramaiah’s seventh Budget as a CM, highest number to be presented by a chief minister or finance minister in the state so far.

Karnataka government will provide insurance facility of Rs 4 lakh to gig workers of e-commerce companies like Zomato, Swiggy, Amazon etc. to ensure their social security.

Out of the total insurance facility of Rs 4 lakh, Rs 2 lakh will be provided for life insurance and Rs 2 lakh will be provided for accidental insurance, as announced in the Karnataka Budget on July 7.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that 1.3 crore families are likely to benefit from an annual expenditure of about Rs 52,000 crore on the five major poll "guarantees", PTI reported.

The five "guarantees" included free bus transportation for women, 200 free power units, 10 kg of foodgrains for the underprivileged, Rs 2,000 for the female head of household and up to Rs 3,000 in jobless benefits.

