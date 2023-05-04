Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Why Basavaraj Bommai is sitting pretty in Shiggaon constituency

Chief minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai

It is possible Basavaraj Bommai may not become Karnataka Chief Minister again, but the popular politician’s re-election from Shiggaon constituency in Haveri district, for the fourth time, appears to be a foregone conclusion. The victory margin may only be a few thousand votes, as in the last polls, but the genial giant has done enough developmental work in his constituency, including for minorities. And yet, he is not taking anything for granted. The Congress’ decision to drop a ‘strong candidate’ and then, at the last minute, change the candidacy of even the newcomer, does not augur well for its prospects.

Shiggaon, which is supposed to be the gateway to the northern districts of Karnataka, is a BJP stronghold. Since the turn of the century, barring an independent’s victory in 2004, the seat has been with the saffron party, thanks to the significant Lingayat population in the region. Before 1999, it was a Congress bastion.

Bommai, son of the late Karnataka chief minister SR Bommai of the Janata party, was for long perceived to be a clean politician. His image, however, took a beating after he became the Chief Minister in 2021, following the ignominious exit of senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa. Bommai’s inability to check issues dogging the party — he was accused of corruption and mismanagement, something he has consistently denied — put a blot on his political career.

Before getting the top job, Bommai, a mechanical engineer, had served as a minister under three BJP chief ministers: Yediyurappa, Sadananda Gowda and Jagadish Shettar. He was given important portfolios, including the Home ministry, Co-Operation, Major & Medium Irrigation, and Water Resources, and proved his mettle as an able administrator.

With the central BJP leadership or the State body failing to name anyone as their chief ministerial candidate, Bommai knows that getting re-elected will be far easier than getting the CM’s job again.

Related stories David Bodapati Freelancer|Moneycontrol

Bommai, an expert on all ‘matters irrigation’, began his career in the Janata Dal. Initially taking the legislative council route to become a legislator, he joined the BJP in 2008. Bommai was soon given his preferred Shiggaon seat and has justified the party’s faith in him by getting elected from the constituency ever since.

A prestigious constituency

Shiggaon taluk is the birthplace of the saint and philosopher Kanaka Dasa. It is also famous for the Bankapura fort. In electoral politics, it is best known for the victory of S Nijalingappa, the mighty former chief minister, who was elected unopposed on a Congress ticket in 1967. And now, it is once again the cynosure of all eyes with another incumbent Chief Minister looking to get re-elected.

Incidentally, Shiggaon has also produced the state’s second father-son pair of CMs in the Bommais (Shiggaon is SR Bommai’s birthplace. He represented Hubli rural in the undivided district), after HD Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy.

There are about 75,000 Veerashaiva Lingayats in the constituency, with the sub-sect of Bommai, making up for about 15,000 voters. Sindhura Rajasekar, an independent candidate, won the seat in 2004. Sayed Azimpeer Khadri, who won in 1999 on a Janata Dal (S) ticket, contested every election thereafter on the Congress symbol, but failed to beat Bommai. However, he managed to reduce the margin of victory in all the three subsequent elections that the current CM won on the BJP ticket. “The Grand Old Party’s reason for fielding a Muslim candidate is very simple. The constituency boasts of about 60,000 Muslims. And this time we’ll win,” said Syed Mustafa, a local worker.

With a huge minority base, the Congress is hoping that the perceived wave against the incumbent government will favour Khadri.

Popular across communities

However, that will be a tall ask, given that Bommai himself can count on support from Muslim voters. While he may have been preoccupied with the chief minister’s job, Bommai has nurtured his constituency with various developmental activities, including providing irrigation facilities for betel farms, which are mostly cultivated by Muslims. This is one reason being cited for the Muslim support for Bommai in the Shiggaon-Savanur region. The release of funds to Shaadi Mahal, a community hall, is also seen as appeasing the minority community. Bommai has also helped start two residential schools for students of the minority community. And he has captured the hearts of the Muslim community by restoring the historic Attara building of the Savannur Nawabs. The Nawabs, under the Vijayapura Sultans, built these structures in the 17th century.

Bommai is also popular among the Panchamasali lingayats, whose population is more or less the same as the Muslims. Under these circumstances, it is the 40,000-strong Dalit vote and 20,000 plus Kurubas who decide which candidate will make the cut in a tight race. While young, first-time voters are inclined to vote for the BJP, as is the trend state-wise, senior citizens are said to be leaning towards the Congress in significant numbers.

At the eleventh hour, before nominations closed, the Congress announced its fifth list on April 20 and replaced the candidate to oppose Bommai. Mohammed Yousuf Savanur, who filed his nomination a day before was replaced with Yasir Ahmad Khan Pathan, who is the president of the Anjuman-e-Islam Hubballi-Dharwad and also a popular local leader. The Congress party’s decision comes amid doubts being expressed about Savanur’s base in the region, which has seen Khadri contest the last four elections unsuccessfully.

“Khadri saab was on a good wicket and many felt that he would provide a strong fight and wrest the seat this time around. The mood in the state is for Congress after the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi and everyone from young children to senior citizens, from Hindus to Muslims to Christians are supporting Congress. But giving the ticket to a new person will only help the BJP,” said a local school teacher, who did not want to be named.

A meeting of caste leaders a fortnight back, attended by both the heavyweights — Yediyurappa and Bommai — demanded that a CM candidate be named from the community. But the Central leadership refused to do anything, saying such a move was likely to be counterproductive. While the Lingayats moving away from the BJP is an issue in the whole of North Karnataka, Bommai is not likely to be affected. “The amount of support we got from Bommai, we didn’t get even from our own community leaders,” said Afzal Khan, a local vegetable vendor.

The Karnataka election will be held on May 10. Will Shiggaon return Bommai to the state legislature for the fourth time, or return to the Grand Old Party? The answer to that question will emerge on counting day, May 13.