Karnataka Assembly Polls: PM Narendra Modi says state ‘powerhouse of development’, slams Congress

Earlier in the day, Modi threw flower petals back at the cheering crowd at several places as he was given a rousing welcome during a massive road show in the district headquarters city of Mandya. (Source: PIB)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Karnataka on March 12 ahead of the state’s upcoming Assembly Elections in May 2023, where he held public meetings at Mandya (Old Mysuru) and Dharwad (north Karnataka).

Recalling his visit to Mandya in Karnataka, Modi said it was “amazing” and that he will always “cherish” the people’s affection. After his visit, on March 13, the prime minister also tweeted: “Karnataka is a powerhouse of development, contributing to the nation in so many sectors. It is an honour to serve the people of this great state.”

Speaking at the IIT campus in Dharwad, he called the state the “engine of high-tech India” and dedicated the institute to the nation. IIT-Dharwad’s foundation stone was laid by Modi in February 2019.

Pot-shots at Congress & Rahul Gandhi

Modi did not name, but attacked Rahul Gandhi for his remarks at an international forum in London, where the Congress leader said India’s democracy was “under brutal attack”, but that no power “can harm India’s democratic traditions”.

At Dharwad, Modi called upon beloved Karnataka figure Bhagwan Basaveshwar and said his contributions are “most important” in taking India’s democracy across the world. “No power in this world can harm India's democratic traditions. Despite this some are constantly making it stand in the dock," Modi said in a veiled swipe at Gandhi and linking it as an insult to Basaveshwar, who has a statue is in London.

Focus on development

While in the state, he also laid the foundation stones of multiple projects such as the Rs 16,000 crore Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway. The project involves 6-laning of the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275 and will reduce the travel time between the two cities from around three hours to about 75 minutes, according to officials.

The 1.8-km-long road show route in the city was decked up with saffron hues, as BJP flags, posters and banners were installed all along.

The prime minister also laid the foundation stone of 92 km Mysuru-Khushalnagar four-lane highway that will be developed at a cost of around Rs 4,130 crore. The project is expected to cut travel time between Khushalnagar and Bengaluru by half, from around five to only two-and-a-half hours.

Speaking in Hubbali-Dharwad, he also dedicated IIT Dharwad to the nation. The institute was developed at a cost of over Rs 850 crore, and offers a four-year B Tech programmes, inter-disciplinary five-year BS-MS programmes, M Tech, and Ph.D. programmes.

The 1,507 metre long Sri Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubbali Station — recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records as the longest railway platform in the world, and built for Rs 20 crore; the Rs 530 crore electrification of Hosapete-Hubbali-Tinaighat section of the railway network; foundation stone of projects at the Rs 520 crore Hubbali-Dharwad smart city; and foundation stone of the Rs 250 crore Jayadeva Hospital and Research Centre, were among the other projects highlighted during the prime minister’s visit.