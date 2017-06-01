Hit by IT job crisis, engineering colleges look at startups, non-IT cos for campus placements

Moneycontrol News

The ongoing crisis in the information technology industry is forcing smaller engineering colleges and institutes relying on the sector for campus placements to look elsewhere. While some colleges are eyeing small or mid-sized tech companies, others are offering alternative skill development programmes to consider jobs outside the IT sector.

Automation, visa restrictions in countries like the US and difficult global business environment has led to nearly 24 percent drop in IT hiring in the last one year, an article in the Livemint today said quoting Naukri.com.

The next few years could be tough for the industry and consequently for the small tier-2 and tier-3 institutes which so far relied heavily on the IT majors for placements. However, top tier colleges and institutes might see minimal impact as they would be the first choice for whatever hiring that happens.

Hiring of freshers by IT firms has reduced by half in the last one year. However, demand for new sets of skills is emerging and most engineering colleges are looking for such sectors, Pankaj Bansal, Co-Founder and CEO of PeopleStrong HR Services told the Mint.

There is reportedly a dip of around 25-30 percent in intake by large IT companies across all campuses.

Apart from small IT firms, startups, IT products and non-IT firms are now on the invitation list of these colleges for campus placements. Campuses are reaching out to a larger number of companies.

Colleges which earlier had as much as 60 percent placement from IT companies alone are now offering varied courses like data science, data analytics and other computer-related skills which are in demand.

It has, therefore, now become imperative for engineering graduates to acquire few additional skills or look for other avenues beyond IT.