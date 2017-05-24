App
May 24, 2017 08:47 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Book on Mann Ki Baat stories to be released on Modi govt's 3rd anniversary

“Talking on a one-hour radio show once a month while addressing challenging tasks as Prime Minister requires tremendous efforts, and I cannot but feel his strong passion for dialogue with his people,” Abe writes in the book.

The genesis and evolution of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s one-of-a-kind public broadcasting show Mann Ki Baat will be unveiled on the eve of the third anniversary of his government in the presence of President Pranab Mukherjee, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has written the preface for Mann Ki Baat - A Social Revolution on Radio, which will be presented to the President.

“Talking on a one-hour radio show once a month while addressing challenging tasks as Prime Minister requires tremendous efforts, and I cannot but feel his strong passion for dialogue with his people,” Abe writes in the book.

Read More: http://www.news18.com/news/india/book-on-stories-behind-mann-ki-baat-to-be-released-on-modis-third-anniversary-as-pm-1410447.html

