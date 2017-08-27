Apple's iPhone 8 expected to be launched in second week of September

Moneycontrol News

Rumours across tech websites claim that iPhone 8, iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus will all be unveiled at an event in the first or second week of September, most likely between the dates of September 6 to 12.

The new information has been shared by the French website Mac4Ever, which claims it confirmed the news from a few French telecom companies.

Apple will likely host its iPhone 8 event on September 12.

While nothing as yet official from Apple’s end, if this turns out to be true Apple will be starting to roll out the pre-booking orders from September 15 itself, with the phones expected to be made available by September 22, in sync with the Cupertino company’s traditional sales pattern.

The expected look of the iPhone 8, sporting vertical dual cameras at the end (Courtesy: MacRumors.com on Twitter)

The iPhone 8 will be Apple’s 10th Anniversary smartphone and looks set to be the first one to debut with a wireless charging tech, a curved AMOLED display and an unusual vertical dual-rear facing camera.

A report in Forbes said that the iPhone 8 may be the most expensive one so far, and may come at a price hovering around USD 1200.

Apple is likely to retire its Touch ID fingerprint scanner from the iPhone 8.

The phone may also feature a 3D camera that will unlock the device with facial recognition, with the unlocking time of the phone to be a millionth of a second.

As per a report in The Inquirer, here are the rumoured specs-

Apple iPhone 8 Expected Specs

Some of the features that the iPhone 8 is expected to carry (Credits: Benjamin Geskin on Twitter)

- 5.8in 2.5D OLED edge-to-edge display- New design with an 'all-glass' construction- 71 x 143 x 7.4 mm dimensions- Wireless charging support- Apple A11 chip- iOS 11 with improved Siri, P2P payments- Face-scanning technology- Vertical dual cameras on rear

- Support for LTE speeds up to 450Mbps

A Chinese tipster Geekbar claims that the iPhone 8 will come out in 64 GB, 256 GB options. The base variant of the phone will be seeing double storage from last year, which offered 32 GB at the starting point.

A reason behind the higher base storage could be the iPhone 8's expected AR and 3D sensing features.

A previous report claimed that the iPhone 8 supply chain may have limited editions for sale at first, with around 2 to 4 million supply this quarter, as per predictions from Apple Insider. However, the production is expected to ramp up quickly to 45 million and 50 million this year itself.

Apple’s latest offering iPhone 8 is expected to bring in significant improvements and breakthrough features including an OLED bezel-less panel, no home button, a vertical dual camera setup with AR capabilities , a 3D sensing front and rear camera , facial recognition, wireless charging and better waterproofing features.