HomeNewsTechnology
Dec 15, 2017 06:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

New Samsung smartphone concept with double-sided display spotted

The new concept shows a touch screen display that runs all the way to the rear of the smartphone. And while the front is predominantly filled with the display screen, around half of the space on the rear too is taken by it

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A new smartphone model patented by Samsung has been spotted by a popular website that deals with latest technology and updates. What makes this latest leak interesting is the fact that the newly published patent shows a smartphone that comes with displays on both sides.

The patent on  USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) database. While the request reportedly dates back to 2016, the initial development of the concept by the South Korean tech giant may have begun much earlier than that.

While not many details have been written about the device in the patent that was published on 12th December, the ten images that appear along with the patent gives the viewers some basic ideas about the new concept. The new concept shows a touchscreen display that runs all the way to the rear of the smartphone. And while the front is predominantly filled with the display screen, around half of the space on the rear too is taken by it. This rear display could be used in all probability to display app icons.

This is not the first time that a smartphone has appeared with dual side displays. In July Meizu had introduced the dual-screen Pro 7 smartphone series in which the second screen on the rear was used to display notifications, time, weather and music. However, the Samsung model, the rear display is a continuation of the front display screen forming one large touchscreen.

Whether the concept will ever materialise is a mystery but the new concept does throw a light on the future of Samsung smartphones.

