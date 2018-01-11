App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented byMotilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Jan 11, 2018 10:04 AM IST | Source: PTI

Will not meet anyone in govt, will express views in public: Yashwant Sinha

Referring to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and BJP veteran L K Advani, Sinha said "today's BJP is not like the one in the days of Atalji and Advaniji."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha said today that since he could not get an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he has now decided that he will not meet anyone in the government and instead express his views in the public.

Referring to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and BJP veteran L K Advani, Sinha said "today's BJP is not like the one in the days of Atalji and Advaniji."

He said in those days, even a "small-time worker could go to Delhi and meet party president Advani without appointment, who has targeted the government on many occasions recently".

"Now even senior and important leaders don't get appointment with the party president. So, I was not surprised when I did not get appointment for 13 months," he told reporters here.

related news

"I sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi 13 months ago to discuss various issues, but I haven't got it so far. Since I haven't got time, I have decided now I will not meet anyone in the government. Whatever I have to say, I will say openly in public," Sinha said.

Referring to a photograph of BJP president Amit Shah offering a laddoo to the prime minister, Sinha said, "In that photo, Rajnath Singh, Ananth Kumar, Sushma Swaraj and others are visible. But Advani is not seen even at the back. Now he has become an "aam" (ordinary) worker from "khaas" (important one)."

The former finance minister is slated to take part in a farmers' agitation at Gadarwara in Narsinghpur district tomorrow.

He alleged that after coming to power, the BJP accepted all policies which it had opposed while being in the Opposition.

"I have decided that now I will not talk with the government. Farmers are being neglected in the country. Their condition is not good in Madhya Pradesh too," he said.

Referring to awards that the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh has received for its performance in agriculture, he said, "They are given on the basis of mere figures. I have played with them a lot in my life."

Sinha termed the Madhya Pradesh government's 'Bhavantar' scheme, under which farmers are paid the difference between the minimum support price and the low market price, and crop insurance scheme as an "empty gimmick".

tags #BJP #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Yashwant Sinha

most popular

2017-like rally unlikely, but can expect 12-15% returns this year; 5 themes key in 2018

2017-like rally unlikely, but can expect 12-15% returns this year; 5 themes key in 2018

51 stocks have fallen over 50% from their 52-week highs: Should you pick any?

51 stocks have fallen over 50% from their 52-week highs: Should you pick any?

Should investors wait for a 3-5% correction before putting fresh money ahead of Budget?

Should investors wait for a 3-5% correction before putting fresh money ahead of Budget?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.