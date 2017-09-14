App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Sep 14, 2017 09:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Vikram Solar commissions 80 MW solar project in Gujarat

Vikram Solar will provide operations and maintenance service to the plant for a period of 10 years.

Vikram Solar commissions 80 MW solar project in Gujarat

Energy solutions provider Vikram Solar today said it has commissioned an 80 MW solar PV power project in Gujarat.

The 80 MW project has been developed under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Solar Mission Phase II Batch IV Tranche-I Scheme with grid at Gujarat solar park for Gujarat Industries Power Company, the firm said in a statement here.

Vikram Solar will provide operations and maintenance service to the plant for a period of 10 years.

VML India bags Parachute advansed hair oil's digital mandate

Digital agency VML, part of the WPP group, today said it has been roped in as the digital creative agency for Marico's Parachute advansed hair oil portfolio.

The agency will be collaborating with the brand to define the role of digital for each product within the Parachute Advansed Hair Oil portfolio, with an aim to build brand preference.

It will lead the digital and social strategy for the entire portfolio and will also be driving the brands' strategy in third party e-commerce to improve visibility and creating personalised shopping preferences. PTI DS PSK RSY .

tags #Economy

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.