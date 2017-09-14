Vikram Solar commissions 80 MW solar project in Gujarat

Energy solutions provider Vikram Solar today said it has commissioned an 80 MW solar PV power project in Gujarat.

The 80 MW project has been developed under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Solar Mission Phase II Batch IV Tranche-I Scheme with grid at Gujarat solar park for Gujarat Industries Power Company, the firm said in a statement here.

Vikram Solar will provide operations and maintenance service to the plant for a period of 10 years.

VML India bags Parachute advansed hair oil's digital mandate

Digital agency VML, part of the WPP group, today said it has been roped in as the digital creative agency for Marico's Parachute advansed hair oil portfolio.

The agency will be collaborating with the brand to define the role of digital for each product within the Parachute Advansed Hair Oil portfolio, with an aim to build brand preference.

It will lead the digital and social strategy for the entire portfolio and will also be driving the brands' strategy in third party e-commerce to improve visibility and creating personalised shopping preferences. PTI DS PSK RSY .