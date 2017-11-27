App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Nov 26, 2017 08:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

'Padmavati' row: Over 300 detained over protest in Chittorgarh

The action was taken under section 129 of CrPC (Dispersal of assembly by use of civil force) and those detained were taken to the Indira Gandhi stadium and released.

Over 300 people, including 20 women, were detained and later released in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh today during a protest against Bollywood film 'Padmavati', which is mired in a major controversy.

"The locals held a protest rally from Padanpole to the collector's office but the police prevented them and 304 persons courted arrest. These included 20 women," SHO, Chittorgarh police station, Om Prakash said.

He said the action was taken under section 129 of CrPC (Dispersal of assembly by use of civil force) and those detained were taken to the Indira Gandhi stadium and released.

The protest was peaceful and elaborate security arrangements were in place for maintaining the law and order, he added.

Chittor was the scene of the battle that took place between Alauddin Khilji and Rajput king Ratan Singh.

Amid rumours of a romantic dream sequence between Rajput queen Padmavati and Khilji's characters in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed film, many Rajput groups have been up in arms against the movie, alleging that it distorts history.

Historians, however, are divided on whether Rani Padmavati existed.

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Modi-Moody’s-Money driving rally on D-St! Top sectors which could produce multibaggers

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Follow the moneyed: Identifying winners from the Bankruptcy Ordinance

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Nearly 5,500 wilful defaulters owe Rs 60,700 crore in all at end of Q2 FY18

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.