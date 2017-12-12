App
Dec 12, 2017 01:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CBSE UGC NET 2017: Recorded responses, answer keys for Nov 5 exam likely out; How to check on cbsenet.nic.in

CBSE will release the UGC NET 2017 recorded responses and answer key on cbsenet.nic.in on December 12.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reportedly released the scanned images of OMR answer sheets along with recorded responses and answer keys for the UGC National Eligibility Test or UGC NET 2017 on its official website cbsenet.nic.in from December 12 to 18, according to a report in the Indian Express.

The UGC-NET (November) 2017 exam was held on November 5.

There is also provision for candidates to challenge the recorded responses if they differ from the ones they had marked on the OMR sheet. The challenge will be accepted only if made through the website between December 12 and 18 after payment of a prescribed fee of Rs 1,000 per recorded response via debit or credit cards. Candidates can also challenge the answer key through the website.

Here's how the CBSE UGC Net 2017 recorded responses and answer keys can be downloaded:

> Visit the official website of the UGC NET exam (cbsenet.nic.in)

>  On the homepage, click on the answer keys link on the left hand side tab

> Enter your application number along with password

> Take print out of images of OMR sheets, recorded responses, answer key

> Do not forget to take a printout of the documents and make payment for fees in case a response/answer needs to be challenged.

Results for the UGC NET 2017 exams can be expected by January 2018.

The IE report said about 9.30 lakh candidates appeared for this exam this year at 1,700 exam centres in 91 cities. Of these, 4,09,439 were male candidates, while 5,19,557 were female, and three transgenders. Above 75 percent candidates sat for the exam, the IE report said quoting a press statement.

