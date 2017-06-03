App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jun 03, 2017 12:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2017 not declared yet; check your CBSE 10th Result 2017 on cbseresults.nic.in when out

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the CBSE 10th Result 2017 soon. You can check it on cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. You can also check results via Bing.

A screenshot of CBSE website cbse.nic.in

Moneycontrol News

In what has been a frustrating wait for students, the CBSE 10th Result 2017 has still not declared the results.

While the CBSE board has not confirmed the timing of the Class 10 result, it had said previously it will update the result in the forenoon, i.e. before 12pm.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2017 will be made available on official websites cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in, and on private results website examresults.net.

The CBSE board has also tied up with search engine Bing where you could check results on the page itself after searching for 'CBSE'.

Here is how you can check the results:

> Log on to official websites - cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.nic.in

> Look for the tab “CBSE Class 10th Result 2017”

> Enter your roll and school number.

> Take a print out for future reference.

About 16,67,573 students from more than 16,000 schools that are affiliated to CBSE Board have given their CBSE 10th Class board examinations in the year 2017.

This year, the results were delayed not only due to Assembly Elections in a few states but also because of the controversy surrounding the marks moderation policy.

While CBSE had decided to scrap marks moderation for Class 10th and Class 12th, the Delhi High Court directed it to continue the policy this year.

CSBE has also started the process of post-results counselling for students. The post-result CBSE counselling began from May 28 and will continue till June 11 daily from 8 am to 10 pm on all days.

For the 20th consecutive year, CBSE will be providing counselling services to students and parents to overcome stress and common psychological problems and general queries related to CBSE 10th Result 2017 and also CBSE 12th Result 2017.

Last year, the overall pass percentage was at 96.21 percent of the 14,96,066 students who appeared for the class 10 exam.

CBSE 12th Result 2017 was declared on May 28.

