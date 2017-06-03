CBSE 10th Result 2017: How to calculate your CGPA and get the percentage from it

Moneycontrol News

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announces the results of class 10 and class 12 in the form of Cumulative Grade Points Average (CGPA).

CGPA is the average of grade points obtained in all the subjects, excluding the sixth additional subject.

Here is how you calculate your CGPA

CGPA is mentioned on the report card and it is easy to calculate it as well.

Add the grade points for the five main subjects. For example, if your grade points for the five main subjects are:

Subject 1 – 8

Subject 2 – 9

Subject 3 – 7

Subject 4 – 9

Subject 5 – 7

Step 1: Add the grade points – 8+9+7+9+7 = 40

Step 2: Divide the sum by 5

Therefore, your CGPA is: 40/5 = 8

Now comes the question of how to calculate your percentage from CGPA.

To do so, multiply the CGPA obtained above with a factor 9.5.

Hence, if CGPA is 8.0 then the percentile is 8*9.5 = 76 percent

Source: Byjus