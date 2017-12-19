Serum Institute of India sells 7.50 lakh shares of Orchid Pharma

On December 18, 2017 Serum Institute of India sold 7,50,000 shares of Orchid Pharma at Rs 18.55 on the NSE.

On Monday, Orchid Pharma ended at Rs 18.55, up Rs 0.85, or 4.80 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 40.00 and 52-week low Rs 16.65 on 18 April, 2017 and 06 September, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 53.63 percent below its 52-week high and 11.41 percent above its 52-week low.