App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 29, 2017 04:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Page Industries; target of Rs 12500: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bearish on Page Industries has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 12500 in its research report dated May 26, 2017.

Sell Page Industries; target of Rs 12500: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Page Industries


The Indian innerwear category is shifting from price sensitive market to a fashion quotient market. The segment remains keen on implementation of GST enabling a shift from highly unorganised market promising high growth in the organised market.


Outlook


Though we continue to believe in Page’s high quality franchisee, realisation growth would be difficult to come, going ahead, impacting overall growth rates. We continue to maintain SELL rating with a target price of Rs 12500.


For all recommendations, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #ICICI Direct #Page Industries #Recommendations #Sell

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.