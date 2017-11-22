Neuland Laboratories, 20 Microns down 2-3% on weak Q2 numbers

Shares of Neuland Laboratories and 20 Microns fell 2-3 percent intraday Wednesday on the back of poor September quarter (Q2FY17) numbers.

Neuland Laboratories has reported 74.7 percent decline in its Q2 net profit at Rs 2.6 crore against Rs 10.2 crore, in a year ago period.

Revenue was down 15.9 percent at Rs 125.9 crore versus Rs 149.6 crore.

The operating profit shed (EBITDA) 42.9 percent at Rs 14.4 crore and EBITDA margin was down 540 bps at 11.4 percent.

20 Microns has registered 16.9 percent fall in its Q2 net profit at Rs 4.4 crore versus Rs 5.3 crore.

Its revenue was up 1 percent at Rs 97.4 crore against Rs 96.4 crore.

The company has approved interim dividend for the Financial Year 2017-18 of 40 paise per share i.e. 8 percent on the equity shares of the company.

At 14:34 hrs Neuland Laboratories was quoting at Rs 1,210, down 0.69 percent 20 Microns was quoting at Rs 52, down 0.95 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil