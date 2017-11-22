App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 22, 2017 02:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Neuland Laboratories, 20 Microns down 2-3% on weak Q2 numbers

Neuland Laboratories has reported 74.7 percent decline in its Q2 net profit at Rs 2.6 crore against Rs 10.2 crore, in a year ago period.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Neuland Laboratories and 20 Microns fell 2-3 percent intraday Wednesday on the back of poor September quarter (Q2FY17) numbers.

Neuland Laboratories has reported 74.7 percent decline in its Q2 net profit at Rs 2.6 crore against Rs 10.2 crore, in a year ago period.

Revenue was down 15.9 percent at Rs 125.9 crore versus Rs 149.6 crore.

The operating profit shed (EBITDA) 42.9 percent at Rs 14.4 crore and EBITDA margin was down 540 bps at 11.4 percent.

20 Microns has registered 16.9 percent fall in its Q2 net profit at Rs 4.4 crore versus Rs 5.3 crore.

Its revenue was up 1 percent at Rs 97.4 crore against Rs 96.4 crore.

The company has approved interim dividend for the Financial Year 2017-18 of 40 paise per share i.e. 8 percent on the equity shares of the company.

At 14:34 hrs Neuland Laboratories was quoting at Rs 1,210, down 0.69 percent 20 Microns was quoting at Rs 52, down 0.95 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Moneycontrol Research’s Diwali Dozen portfolio sparkles, and it’s time for a tweak

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Any loss of popularity for Modi's reforms in Gujarat polls could spell trouble for markets

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Govt to target benami deals via mandatory Aadhaar linkage with property deals

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.