Expect gold prices to trade sideways: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Gold

Gold eased on Thursday as the dollar came off its lows and world stock markets scaled fresh highs, giving back some gains from the prior session when U.S. Federal Reserve minutes suggested it could be more cautious with interest rate increases.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade sideways on the back of profit booking after sharp up-move.

